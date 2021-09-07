Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 25-year-old found murdered in Kalyan near Mumbai
25-year-old found murdered in Kalyan near Mumbai

Kalyan police officers found the husband of the victim missing and suspected that he allegedly murdered her by hitting her head with a rock
By Anamika Gharat, Kalyan
UPDATED ON SEP 07, 2021 02:15 AM IST
The victim , Lakshmi Mohite, a resident of Kalyan, which is near Mumbai, came to the locality every day to work in several households . (Photo for representation)

The body of a 25-year-old domestic help was found on the street in a plush residential area in Gandhari, Kalyan, on Monday morning. Khadakpada police officers found the husband of the victim missing and suspected that he allegedly murdered her by hitting her head with a rock. A team of officers is on the lookout for the accused.

The victim , Lakshmi Mohite, a resident of Savad village in Bhiwandi, came to the locality every day to work in several households . Her body was spotted by residents around 10am, lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road that connects Kalyan city to Titwala. Most of the road is under construction.

Ashok Pawar, senior inspector of Khadakpada, said that the investigation is in process. He added, “We found her head hit by a rock, which prima facie looks like the reason for her death. We have sent the body for post mortem and contacted her relatives. They informed us that the couple regularly fought with each other. Her husband is completely untraceable. We are checking the CCTV footage of the area and have begun the search for her husband Janardhan Mohite.”

The woman was living with her maternal uncle and worked for a few relatives in Kalyan to repay a loan she had taken. Her husband was upset about it and would fight with her. Lakshmi was his second wife and he insisted that they live together with the first wife and add the name of the first wife in Lakshmi’s properties in her village. She refused to agree, because of which he would often allegedly hit her and tortured her.

