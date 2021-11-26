26/11: Timeline of Mumbai's night of terror

Friday marks 13 years since the November 26, 2008, terror attacks in Mumbai, carried out by 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in the country's financial capital. The terrorists targeted various crowded locations across the city, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, among others.

Total 166 people, including security personnel, lost their lives, while nine of the terrorists were gunned down by the National Security Guard (NSG) and Mumbai Police. Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist captured alive, was convicted and sentenced to death. Kasab was hanged on November 21, 2012, five days before the fourth anniversary of the attacks, which lasted for four days.

Here's a brief sequence of events:

November 26: The 10 Lashkar terrorists arrive in Mumbai from Karachi on speedboats. Late evening, first reports begin streaming in from the metropolis. Though the initial reports state that a ‘gang war’ is going on, it soon becomes clear that this is a terrorist attack.

Four of the terrorists enter the Taj, two enter the Trident, while two others enter the Nariman House. The remaining two, including Kasab, open fire at the CSMT, killing 58 people and injuring more than 100. Kasab and his partner, Ismail Khan, then move towards the Cama Hospital. On the way, they ambush and kill six police officials, including then Mumbai Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Vijay Salaskar and Ashok Kamte.

The duo then flee in the officers' jeep but are intercepted by the Mumbai Police. In the ensuing scuffle, Khan is killed while Kasab is arrested. Constable Tukaram Ombale is killed in action.

November 27: Army soldiers and Marine commandos surround the hostage sites--the Taj, Trident and Nariman House. The elite NSG, deployed to storm the sites, launch Operation Black Tornado.

November 28: Commandos finish the operation at the Trident, as well as Nariman House.

November 29: The attacks come to an end with the NSG securing the Taj.

The attacks led to a spate of resignations, with then Union home minister Shivraj Patil and Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, among others, stepping down.