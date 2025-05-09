MUMBAI: The Mumbai police has detained 275 Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai in the last six days, taking the tally of illegal Bangladeshis detained since January to around 650. Police said 350 cases have been registered. 275 Bangladeshis detained in six days

Police also said around 200 Bangladeshis have been deported, in light of a recent notification from the Union ministry of home affairs to identify and deport Bangladeshis staying in the country illegally.

“The notification specifically mentions women and men who work at construction sites, prostitution centres, as house help and in catering services,” said a police officer.

Most of the Bangladeshis arrested are economically disadvantaged and work as labourers, he said, adding that after crossing the border illegally, they make fake documents and pose as Indian citizens while living in the country.

In 2024, India’s Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) had deported 2,331 foreigners, of which 411 were Bangladeshi nationals. Nigerian deportees topped with a tally of 1,470.

The issue of Bangladeshis living in Mumbai illegally came to the fore with the arrest of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad for breaking into the home of actor Saif Ali Khan and attacking him in January.