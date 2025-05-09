Menu Explore
275 Bangladeshis detained in six days

ByVinay Dalvi
May 09, 2025 07:04 AM IST

Mumbai police have detained 275 illegal Bangladeshi nationals in six days, raising the total to around 650 since January, with 200 deported.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police has detained 275 Bangladeshi nationals in Mumbai in the last six days, taking the tally of illegal Bangladeshis detained since January to around 650. Police said 350 cases have been registered.

Police also said around 200 Bangladeshis have been deported, in light of a recent notification from the Union ministry of home affairs to identify and deport Bangladeshis staying in the country illegally.

“The notification specifically mentions women and men who work at construction sites, prostitution centres, as house help and in catering services,” said a police officer.

Most of the Bangladeshis arrested are economically disadvantaged and work as labourers, he said, adding that after crossing the border illegally, they make fake documents and pose as Indian citizens while living in the country.

In 2024, India’s Foreigners Regional Registration Officers (FRRO) had deported 2,331 foreigners, of which 411 were Bangladeshi nationals. Nigerian deportees topped with a tally of 1,470.

The issue of Bangladeshis living in Mumbai illegally came to the fore with the arrest of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad for breaking into the home of actor Saif Ali Khan and attacking him in January.

