Mumbai: A 27-year-old biker from Nalasopara was killed after a Bharat Petroleum gas delivery truck allegedly rammed into his two-wheeler on the Achole-Vasai Link Road near Martin Complex in Vasai on Sunday morning. Police have impounded the truck and detained its driver while investigating the fatal crash.

27-year-old biker killed after gas truck rams 2-wheeler in Vasai

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The accident occurred around 11.30am, preliminary reports said. The deceased is identified as Krishna Vishwakarma, and he suffered severe injuries in the collision. Following the crash, local residents rushed him to Icon Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The Achole police reached the spot after being informed about the accident and took the truck driver into custody for questioning.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and are finding out the exact cause of the accident,” an officer from the Achole police station said.