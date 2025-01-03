Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

27-yr-old tempo driver dies by suicide, loan recovery agent booked

ByDev Kotak
Jan 03, 2025 07:28 AM IST

MUMBAI: A loan recovery agent is booked for abetting the suicide of a 27-year-old tempo driver, who faced harassment over unpaid EMIs of ₹14 lakh loan.

MUMBAI: A loan recovery agent of a private finance company has been booked for abetting the suicide of a 27-year-old tempo driver, who failed to pay the EMIs of a loan of 14 lakh, borrowed to purchase a tempo in 2024.

27-yr-old tempo driver dies by suicide, loan recovery agent booked
27-yr-old tempo driver dies by suicide, loan recovery agent booked

The man committed suicide at his Gokul Nagar, Kandivali East, residence. His body was discovered by his roommate and friend, an auto rickshaw driver, on returning home around 2pm on December 31.

A case under section 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered by the Kurar Village police against the accused agent. They found no suicide note at the deceased’s residence, who allegedly took the drastic step after harassment from the agent over unpaid equated monthly instalments (EMIs). The deceased had taken a 14-lakh loan for the commercial vehicle five months back and had paid three instalments of 32,000 each before health issues led to his hospitalisation and surgery in early December of 2024.

His elder brother told Hindustan Times, “My brother failed to pay two recent EMIs. The constant harassment from the loan recovery agent led him to take his own life. I had asked the agent to take away the tempo as my brother was not in a position to pay the EMI. But he kept calling him till midnight of Dec 30, which triggered my brother to end his life.”

The extreme step came after the accused recovery agent reportedly took away the documents of the vehicle.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 03, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On