MUMBAI: A leak from a tanker carrying around 28 tonnes of benzene, a toxic and highly flammable chemical, triggered a precautionary 500-metre cordon near the Monorail station in Chembur East on Monday evening, disrupting traffic in the area for over an hour.

28 tonnes of benzene leak near Chembur Monorail station triggers traffic disruption

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The Mumbai Fire Brigade received information about the leak at around 8.12pm. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot and secured the area as a precautionary measure, with the stretch around the affected tanker being cordoned off.

The benzene was subsequently decanted from the affected tanker into an empty tanker under the supervision of fire brigade personnel. Both tankers were then being shifted safely to the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) refinery premises.

A BPCL spokesperson said, “Both the tankers are being taken safely inside the refinery and traffic will be opened in half an hour. A detailed investigation shall be done to ascertain the exact cause of the leakage. We assure that things are under control and advise the general public not to panic.”

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{{^usCountry}} The cordoned-off area remained under control until the tankers could be safely moved into the refinery premises. No injuries were reported in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cordoned-off area remained under control until the tankers could be safely moved into the refinery premises. No injuries were reported in the incident. {{/usCountry}}

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According to Mumbai Traffic Control, the leak and the subsequent road restrictions led to traffic congestion that stretched up to Mulund East for at least an hour. Traffic personnel from the Chembur Traffic Chowkie were deployed on the road as the 500-metre area around the tanker remained cordoned off.

By around 10.20pm on Monday, after the chemical had been transferred from one tanker to the other, traffic was being allowed through the affected stretch, police said.

A tanker carrying acetic acid, which got stuck at a tree basin while reversing on LBS Marg in Mulund West, was successfully removed using a Hydra machine. No leakage of acid and injuries were reported at the site.