Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city
mumbai news

2Cr provision made by TMC to provide playgrounds for children across Thane city

The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play; a proposal of ₹2Cr is in the pipeline for the same; there are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens
Thane Municipal Corporation has made a provision of 2Cr to provide playgrounds for children across the city. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 08:48 PM IST
ByAnkita G Menon, Thane

The Thane Municipal Corporation plans to include playgrounds strictly aimed at providing space for children across the city to play.

A proposal of 2Cr is in the pipeline for the same. There are many open spaces or grounds under Thane civic body but very few are being used as gardens. Most of these open spaces are rented for political events or for weddings and cultural functions.

With the said amount, TMC plans to provide open places solely meant for playing so that children will have enough space to enjoy in the concrete jungle.

“Along with studies, children should have interest in extra-curricular activities as well. Sportspersons should get an opportunity to hone their skills for which there is a need for dedicated playgrounds in the city. A provision of 2Cr for such playgrounds has been made by the TMC,” said Manish Joshi, deputy commissioner, TMC.

The rapid urbanisation has led to open grounds vanishing in the city. Children are forced to look for alternative spaces. Some open areas are used for organising events and ceremonies in the evenings, making fewer places available for children to run around and play outdoors. Hence, plans are being made to make playgrounds available for children in the next few months.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP