Mumbai: The police have booked the owner of a yet unknown vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run accident which killed a two-year-old girl and severely injured her 11-year-old brother who were asleep on the roadside area near the Lalbaugcha Raja main gate. While the area is not covered by CCTV cameras, the Kalachowki police have identified the vehicle with the help of other cameras and will soon arrest the accused. 2-yr-old killed in hit-and-run, minor brother injured

According to the police, the children’s mother, Suman Vanjadar, 27, is a waste collector in Lalbaug. Vanjadar, originally from Karnataka, lives with her children on a footpath in Lalbaug. “She had gone to collect waste which she sold to scrap dealers at Lalbaugcha Raja while her two children were sleeping on the roadside near the main gate of Lalbaug Cha Raja,” said a police officer.

While she was away, an unknown vehicle owner ran his four-wheeler on the two children. The girl was declared dead at the KEM Hospital, while her brother suffered injuries to head, chest and stomach and is being treated at the KEM hospital.

The Kalachowki police said they have booked the vehicle owner under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 (E) (act endangering human life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).