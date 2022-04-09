3 arrested for pelting MNS office in Mumbra with stones

The Mumbra police have arrested three persons for pelting MNS office in Mumbra with stones in the wee hours of Friday. The three are being remanded to police custody for five days. The attack was on the backdrop of MNS leader Raj Thackeray’s Thane rally scheduled on April 12.

Thackeray had made a statement against mosques and also alleged that malpractices in madrassas led to a tense situation in the area.

Senior police inspector from Mumbra police station, Ashok Kadlag, said, “The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party has their branch office in Mumbra, where on Friday, at around 12.30am, three persons pelted stones. We have seen the CCTV footage and arrested the accused and presented them in the court, where they got five days police custody.”

The complaint was filed by Irfan Sayyed, 47, office bearer of MNS in Mumbra.

The three arrested are Sehzad Shaikh (22), Sehzan Abdul Rehman (26) and Shafik Rafik Khan (29), all residents of Kausa in Mumbra.

Meanwhile, the Thane police have given permission for Thackeray’s rally at Moose Road near Gadkari Rangayatan on April 12.

