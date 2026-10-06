3 edu protests at Azad Maidan over school closures, engg admissions, IIT-B suicide

MUMBAI: Azad Maidan witnessed three separate education-related protests on Monday, with demands ranging from calling a halt to the closure of schools by the state government, to alleged irregularities in the MHT-CET engineering admission process, and justice for the IIT-B student who died by suicide on September 18. 3 protests at Azad Maidan over school closures, engineering admissions, IIT-B suicide.

The Shala Vachava Shikshan Vachava Manch Maharashtra (Save School, Save Education Platform Maharashtra) demanded that the government immediately withdraw decisions that could lead to the closure of schools due to low enrolment.

Sampat Desai, conveyer of the protest, said the agitation at Azad Maidan would continue until the government addresses their demands. The organisation is demanding that schools in villages and remote areas remain open even if they have only one student. They are also seeking separate teachers for every class and subject.

The group is opposing a March 15, 2024 government decision to shut schools with low enrollment. It is also demanding that recognised colleges and subjects should not be closed.

Opposing the National Education Policy (NEP), the protestors alleged that it could increase privatisation and commercialisation of education. They demanded free, quality and equal education from kindergarten to the post-graduate level.

A senior official from the school education department said the demands would require changes in policy decisions. “We are working to solve some of their demands,” he said.

Also protesting at Azad Maidan were students, parents and teachers over alleged irregularities in the MHT-CET engineering admission process. They are demanding that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) inquiry be completed quickly and in a transparent manner.

The group also wants an additional CAP round during the 2026 admission process. They also sought to know what would happen to students whose admissions may be affected by the investigation.

The protesters also said the government should consider conducting the MHT-CET 2027 examination online and hold multiple attempts, similar to other national-level entrance examinations.

They also demanded an independent inquiry into the company involved in the examination process and action against the contractor if any wrongdoing is found.

Narayan Shingare, who has organised the protest, said, “This is not a fight against any private party, but a fight for more supervision and transparency in the examination and entrance examination process.”

The protesters submitted a nine-page letter with their demands to CET Cell commissioner Dileep Sardesai, who said, “We have provided all the details demanded by the investigative authorities. We are supporting the investigation thoroughly.”

Meanwhile, the parents of the IIT-Bombay student who died by suicide on September 18 continued their hunger strike at Azad Maidan on Monday, demand that the professor they hold responsible for their son’s death be arrested. Simultaneously, students at IIT-Bombay continued their protest at the Justice Corner near the institute’s main gate. The student protest entered its 17th day on Monday.

Students held a solidarity gathering in support of those observing the hunger strike and also organised a lecture titled ‘Copy Paste Engineers’, focusing on issues in engineering education.

Meanwhile, sources said the ten-member committee appointed by IIT-Bombay could submit its interim report to the institute this week although there is no official confirmation on this.