MUMBAI: Around 300 Maharashtra transport officials, including deputy and assistant RTOs and motor vehicle inspectors, received show-cause notices for allegedly granting fitness certificates to commercial vehicles without conducting mandatory safety tests, such as vehicle-tracking and speed-limiting, and for flouting prescribed procedures.

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The action follows a departmental inquiry that scrutinised 735 officials and inspectors involved in certifying vehicles such as taxis, tourist taxis, tempos and trucks between September 1, 2024 and March 5, 2026.

The inquiry found instances where vehicles were allegedly certified without complying with mandatory safety requirements, including the installation of vehicle-tracking and speed-limiting devices.

The inquiry was ordered following complaints that prescribed procedures and standard operating protocols were being bypassed while issuing fitness certificates. A special committee constituted on the state government’s directions submitted its report to the transport department on June 3, flagging several instances of non-compliance with the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and government directives.

The committee examined fitness-related documents issued by Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) as well as private Automated Testing Stations (ATS), which inspect vehicles for roadworthiness.

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{{^usCountry}} One of the major concerns was the certification of commercial vehicles without mandatory Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs). The inquiry found instances where goods vehicles holding national permits were granted fitness certificates despite not having the devices installed. Passenger transport vehicles manufactured after January 1, 2019 were also allegedly certified without the required VLTDs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One of the major concerns was the certification of commercial vehicles without mandatory Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTDs). The inquiry found instances where goods vehicles holding national permits were granted fitness certificates despite not having the devices installed. Passenger transport vehicles manufactured after January 1, 2019 were also allegedly certified without the required VLTDs. {{/usCountry}}

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The devices enable commercial vehicles to be tracked through GPS and are part of the safety and monitoring requirements for specified categories of transport vehicles.

The inquiry also flagged vehicles being certified without Speed Limiting Devices (SLDs), commonly known as speed governors. These devices are meant to prevent commercial vehicles from exceeding prescribed speed limits. The applicable limits are 60 kmph for heavy vehicles and 80 kmph for app-based taxis and black-and-yellow cabs.

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Officials said the inquiry also found procedural violations involving Forms 38 and 38A, which are part of the vehicle fitness certification process. In some cases, Form 38 was allegedly issued more than the prescribed 14 days after Form 38A was generated.

The inquiry also found instances where Form 38A obtained from RTOs in neighbouring states was allegedly followed by the issuance of Form 38 by Maharashtra RTOs that were not authorised to issue it.

“These findings indicate several instances of non-compliance with the prescribed rules and procedures,” said a transport department official.

The show-cause notices allege that the officials failed to discharge their duties in accordance with applicable rules and government directions. The officials have been asked to submit written explanations stating why disciplinary action and departmental inquiries should not be initiated against them. “The officials will have an opportunity to respond to the allegations. Further action will be taken after their explanations are examined,” said another official.

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Senior transport department officials said administrative action, including suspension in appropriate cases, could be considered after the responses are probed.