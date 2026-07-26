Navi Mumbai: A 30-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a speeding dumper truck allegedly rammed into his bike from behind and ran over him near Palaspe Bridge in Panvel on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rigved Chetan Dhamankar, 30, a resident of Nandgaon in Panvel.

30-year-old killed in hit-and-run in Panvel

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According to the police, the accident occurred around 7:30am on July 24, beneath the Palaspe Bridge.

As per the complaint, Dhamankar had left for work around 7:15am on his motorcycle. While taking a right turn beneath the bridge, a dumper truck, being driven at a high speed, allegedly approached from behind and crashed into him.

The impact threw Dhamankar and his motorcycle onto the JNPT-Panvel service road. Police said the rear wheel of the dumper allegedly ran over his head, causing fatal injuries.

Dhamankar died on the spot. The driver reportedly fled the spot without informing the police or arranging medical assistance for the victim.