32-year-old biker dies on EEH after being hit by speeding truck

MUMBAI: A 32-year-old man died on the spot after being hit by a speeding truck on Eastern Express Highway (EEH) in Chembur on Thursday at 10pm. The victim, Suraj Patil, was returning home to Navi Mumbai from Dadar after work.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case against the driver, Asgar Umar Khan, 36, of the Leyland trailer truck (RJ01-GB-5698) under section 304A (causing death due to rash and negligent driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, Suraj was staying in the Koparkhairane area in Navi Mumbai along with his wife, two children, parents and younger brother. He was into the wholesale business of vegetables in Dadar.

A police officer added that when Patil reached the flyover of Annabhau Sathe Bridge, a speeding truck from behind hit his bike (MH03-DQ-0982). Due to the impact of the incident, Suraj was flung on the road and suffered severe injury to his head, abdomen and legs.

The passersby informed the police control room about the accident. The trailer driver also stopped the vehicle a few meters away. Meanwhile, the police patrolling van reached the spot and rushed the injured Suraj to the Rajawadi Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, said senior inspector Chandrashekhar Bhabal of the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla.

After checking documents kept in the pocket of the victim, his family members were informed about the incident. His younger brother Manoj, 26, visited the Rajawadi Hospital and based on his statement the police registered a case against the truck driver, said a police officer.

The trailer driver’s medical test was conducted, and his blood sample was also sent for chemical analysis to verify whether he was drunk at the time of the incident or not. The blood report is still awaited, said a police officer.

