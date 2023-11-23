36-year-old sent to 10 years in jail for raping minor niece

MUMBAI: A special court designated under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) on Wednesday sentenced a 36-year-old man from Dharavi to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting his 16-year-old niece in 2020.

While pronouncing the order, special judge Kalpana Pail also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict. The court further noted that the father of the victim was residing in Bihar and that the victim was totally at the mercy of the accused’s family in the city.

As per the prosecution case, the victim was residing with her uncle’s family (family of the accused) in his house in Dharavi. On 16 September 2020 around 11.30pm, the accused approached the victim and outraged her modesty by touching her in an indecent manner. The accused continued even when the victim continuously tried to resist him.

According to her police complaint, the accused harassed and raped the victim repeatedly. When she complained to her aunt, she blamed the victim and deliberately ignored the complaint. The victim did not reveal the actions of the accused to anyone because of her immense fear for her uncle.

The court directed the victim to approach the District Legal Service Authority to claim compensation under the Victim Compensation Scheme if the fine amount is not deposited by the accused.

The accused has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for committing an offence punishable under sections 376(2) (punishment for rape) and 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.