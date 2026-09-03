NAVI MUMBAI: A 36-year-old woman died after the auto-rickshaw she was travelling in allegedly overturned while crossing a speedbreaker on a road near Saigaon in Panvel taluka last week. Police on Wednesday registered a case against the autorickshaw driver, alleging rash and negligent driving.

36-year-old woman killed as auto overturns on a speedbreaker, driver booked

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The deceased, identified as Sangita Kunal Patil, a resident of Varedi in Pen taluka, was returning home from Aware in Uran, where she had gone with Sarita Sachin Gawand and Vaishnavi Prathamesh Patil to visit Gawand’s ailing aunt.

The accident took place around 8.45pm on a slope along the road leading to an Adivasi Wadi in Saigaon. According to police, the autorickshaw overturned towards the right while crossing a speedbreaker.

Sangita was seated near the door of the autorickshaw and was thrown onto the road when the vehicle overturned. She sustained a serious injury to the back of her head, police said.

Following the accident the auto driver himself flagged another auto to take Sangita to hospital, where she was declared dead. The auto driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Following a complaint, police booked the driver, Prakash Krishna Patil, a resident of Rave in Pen, for alleged rash and negligent driving. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following a complaint, police booked the driver, Prakash Krishna Patil, a resident of Rave in Pen, for alleged rash and negligent driving. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The case was registered at Panvel Taluka police station at 12.39am on Wednesday after it was electronically transferred from Pen police station through the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS).

Police have booked the driver under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 125(b) and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.