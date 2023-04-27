6 injured as vehicles pile up on Mumbai-Pune Expressway | Video

At least six people were injured in a pile-up involving several vehicles that started when a truck hit a vehicle after its brake failed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Thursday.

Several cars collided one after the other on the expressway.(ANI)

Some reports claimed that as many as 10-12 vehicles collided near the Khopoli exit on the Mumbai-bound lane of the expressway.

"Police teams rushed to the site and sent the injured to the hospital. Vehicular traffic towards Mumbai was affected for some time," a police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

No casualty has been reported yet.

In a similar incident, twelve people were injured on Monday in an accident after the bus they were travelling in overturned while trying to avoid a collision with a two-wheeler, on the Pune-Solapur highway near Bhandgaon village in Daund.

(This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information comes in)

