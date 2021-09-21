Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
mumbai news

4 of farmers’ family killed near Nagpur in Maharashtra

Police said the farmers’ family members were killed by sharp weapons at around midnight and their bodies were first found by neighbours the next day at around 11am
By Pradip Maitra
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Maharashtra Police said prima facie, enmity appeared to be the motive behind the brutal murder of the farmers’ family. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four members of a farmers’ family were brutally murdered on Monday night at Churdi village in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, about 150 kms from Nagpur, police said.

Police said Revchandra Bisen (51), his wife Malati (45), daughter Purnima (20) and son Tejas (17) were killed by sharp weapons by unknown assailants on Monday midnight and their blood-soaked bodies were first found by neighbours the next day at around 11am. The aged mother of Revchandra, who was in another room, was found unhurt.

A team of Tiroda police was investigating the killings and further details of the case are yet to be ascertained.

“We are investigating the matter. Prima facie, enmity appears to be the reason behind the brutal murder of the Bisen family,” said Vishwa Pansare, the superintendent of police.

