40,187 more healthcare workers inoculated, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vax tally touches 219,696

Maharashtra reported 73% inoculation on the eighth day of its vaccination drive, on Thursday, as 40,187 healthcare workers (HCWs) took their vaccine shots against the targeted inoculation of 54,771 beneficiaries, at 538 vaccination centres.

The cumulative number of beneficiaries in the state has touched 219,696.

Of the total beneficiaries inoculated till date, around 2,311 have been given Bharat Biotech Limited’s Covaxin. The percentage at the vaccination centres with the Covaxin shots have witnessed a low response as compared the centres wherein Covishield is being administered.

Against the target of 700 targeted doses at seven centres with Covaxin, only 232 turned up (33.4%) on Thursday.

Thane tops in the cumulative figures of the vaccination with 22,188, followed by Pune with 18,949 HCWs vaccinated, while in Mumbai suburban district, 16,918 have taken their shots, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary, health department. Dhule, Beed reported more than 111% vaccination, while eight other districts including Palghar, Nanded, Sindhudurg, Thane, Gadchiroli saw more than 90% of the turnout.

The turnout for the vaccination dropped on Thursday after reporting 77% inoculation on Wednesday and 83.73% on Saturday. Buldhana (44%), Mumbai city (51%) and Aurangabad (51%) districts reported the lowest turnout.

The vaccination centres in Maharashtra have been increased to 538 from 528 on Wednesday.

The state government has completed the enrolment of the frontline workers who are to be inoculated in the second phase. “We have received over 1.8 million doses for the inoculation of 785,927 HCWs with two shots each within the stipulated period. We expect the first phase to be completed by end of February after which the second round for the frontline workers is expected to begin. But for it, we will require another stock of the vaccine from the centre,” said an official from the public health department of the state government.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 2,889 new cases and 50 deaths taking the tally to 2,018,413 and the toll to 50,944. State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.52%.

Mumbai reported 394 new infections on Thursday, taking the tally to 307,569 and toll to 11,330 after seven fresh deaths reported in 24 hours.

Pune clocked 247 new cases while Nagpur and Nashik saw 225 and 133 new cases. The recovery rate in the state touched 95.28% after 1,923,187 patients have been discharged from the hospital, till date.