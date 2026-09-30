43 more tehsils in drought-hit list; state seeks aid from Centre

MUMBAI: Soon after the state government announced drought in 265 of 358 tehsils or sub-districts, at least 43 more are likely to make it to the list, despite not meeting the Trigger-1 parameter of drought management code, said an officer from the relief and rehabilitation department.

Beed, India. 28, 2026 - Farmers from Sandas Chincholi village in Beed district report that their several-acre soybean crops have failed due to insufficient rainfall. The Marathwada region has experienced a 40-day dry spell, creating drought-like conditions and severely affecting kharif crops. Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, and Parbhani are among the worst affected, with the ongoing drought threatening the survival of standing crops before harvest. Beed, India. 28, 2026. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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The drought situation was extensively discussed in the state cabinet on Tuesday, where several ministers from the three ruling parties pointed out that many arid villages with crop losses were not on the list. Thereafter, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the parameters will be tweaked so that more affected tehsils may make it to the list and become eligible for relief. He said the government will make an exception in drought assessment norms for tehsils where crops have suffered damage despite not meeting the prevailing Trigger-1 criteria of the drought manual.

“Tehsils that meet some of the Trigger-2 criteria will be considered for crop-damage assessment, while even areas that do not meet those technical parameters may be covered through ground truthing to assess the actual condition of crops,” he said. “The state witnessed an unusual weather pattern this year, with heavy rainfall for two months followed by an extended dry spell in subsequent months. The government has therefore decided to conduct extensive ground-level assessments and extend drought-related benefits based on the actual crop condition.”

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{{^usCountry}} The cabinet sub-committee under revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule would examine the situation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The cabinet sub-committee under revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule would examine the situation. {{/usCountry}}

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Besides this, the state government has also demanded more funds for drought mitigation from the Centre and various other relief measures from the various departments. Agriculture minister Dattatray Bharne sought ₹500 crore each for agricultural mechanisation and micro-irrigation, besides 10 lakh rabi jowar seed mini-kits. He urged the union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to undertake an early field visit to assess the situation and provide necessary assistance to farmers.

₹6728 crore for employment scheme

The government also allocated ₹6728 crore to provide employment to drought-affected people through the employment guarantee scheme – GramG -- to support rural economy. The funds will have a 60:40 contribution from the Centre and state.

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The government has decided to undertake 375 kinds of works under the scheme. Of the total outlay, ₹1,944 crore has been allocated for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division (Marathwada), ₹1,145 crore for Amravati division (farmers suicide-prone in Vidarbha), ₹801 crore for Pune division etc. The Centre will contribute 60% of the funds and the state 40%.

The works include both individual and public-benefit projects.