45-year-old man drowns in Jawhar waterfall near Mumbai

Adarsh Dharamshankar, a 45-year-old from Navi Mumbai, drowned after he slipped at Kal Mandavi waterfall in Kelichapada-Kalsheti village on Saturday evening
By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 12:01 AM IST
Adarsh Dharamshankar, a 45-year-old from Navi Mumbai, drowned after he slipped at Kal Mandavi waterfall in Kelichapada-Kalsheti village on Saturday evening.

The incident took place when a group of 15 persons from Navi Mumbai had come to the waterfall for a picnic. Dharamshankar lost his footing and fell into the 50-foot-deep waterfall, said senior inspector Appasaheb Lengare of Jawhar police station. Locals fished out the body.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for post mortem at Cottage Hospital, Jawhar. The report is awaited,” said the officer.

Palghar collector has banned people from entering beaches, waterfall and other waterbodies in the area due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier in February 2020, five youths aged between 18 and 22 years drowned in the same waterfall.

