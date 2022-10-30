48 hours campaigning restriction from Nov 1 for Andheri East bypoll

Mumbai: A restriction will be imposed for 48 hours from November 1 on various ways of election campaigning ahead of the Andheri East bypoll, scheduled for November 3.

As per the model code of conduct, usage of bulk SMS and loudspeakers, use of religious places for campaigning, conducting any opinion polls or surveys and any kind of assembly, public meeting and processions are banned in the restriction period.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There will also be a complete ban on buying, selling or exchange of liquor in the Andheri East area during this period.

The bypoll, necessitated due to the demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May this year, is the first election after the vertical split in the Shiv Sena in June-July. Latke’s wife Rutuja Latke is the candidate from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

On October 16, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to withdraw its candidate from the assembly by-election, a day after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar sought the unopposed election of Rutuja Latke from the seat to show reverence to her husband and the deceased MLA, Ramesh Latke.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district collector’s office on Saturday said that restrictions related to election campaigns will be implemented as per the model code of conduct starting 6pm on November 1, and will be in place till the election ends.

The district collector’s office informed that strict action will be taken against those candidates violating the model code of conduct.

Collector of Mumbai Suburban District, Nidhi Chaudhary, requested all the eligible voters to come out and vote during the election day. Elections will be held on November 3 from 7am to 6pm.