48 MLAs, including Sena Rebels to get round-the-clock Y+ security

Mumbai About 48 ministers, including rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena and a few independents who have supported chief minister Eknath Shinde will get 24 hours Y-Plus security cover. This includes one escort vehicle with two personnel security officers (PSOs), and four guards working in two shifts.

The MLAs, who reached the city on Saturday evening, will be staying at President Hotel at Cuffe Parade and after the floor test, they will leave for their constituencies.

“After the floor test they might be vulnerable to attacks and considering the same and the input from State Intelligence Department (SID), a decision has been taken to provide them Y-plus security cover for the next few days,” said a senior Maharashtra police officer. The PSOs are trained police security personnel.

The officer said around 48 MLAs will be provided security round-the-clock and around 5,00 men will be deployed.

The Mumbai Police have already provided security outside the hotel and several policemen from Quick Response Team, Local Arms and local police station are posted there for the next few days.

The local police stations in Mumbai and Konkan region from where some MLAs belong have been also asked to patrol and keep bandobast outside their offices and houses, especially houses of MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, Sada Sarvankar, Dilip Lande and even Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde’s offices in Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, which were attacked in the past.

“As the Sena has a stronghold in Konkan and Mumbai, more security will be provided to some MLAs even local police will be keeping bandobast,” said a police officer who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The MLAs who left the state on June 20 initially stayed in Surat and later left for Guwahati from they went to Goa before returning to the city.

“After the floor test, for the first time, they will be visiting their constituency after the revolt in Shiv Sena and may face backlash. We have called for escort vehicles from Motor Transport (MT) department and men from Local Arms (LA) department to provide security to the MLAs,” said the senior officer.

The decision to provide the third level of security was taken in a meeting that was attended by the Director-General of Police Rajneesh Seth and Additional Director General of Police, VIP Security, Krushna Prakash.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been provided Z category security. Some rebel MLAs families were already provided Y-plus security by the Centre. The CRPF was providing the security to MLA Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane and Prakas Surve families already,” said a police officer.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to the party cadre to maintain peace.