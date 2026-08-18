48-year-old watchman killed after speeding two-wheeler hits him while crossing road in Mahim

MUMBAI: A 48-year-old watchman who stepped out for tea in the early hours of Sunday was killed after a speeding two-wheeler rammed into him while he was crossing Lady Jamshedji Road near Paradise Cinema in Mahim.

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The impact flung Manoj Dayal Giri onto the road, leaving him grievously injured. He was rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

According to Mahim police officers, Giri worked as a watchman at nearby Ganesh Apartment on L J Road, near Sheetladevi temple, and lived in the same society. He had stepped out to have tea when the accident occurred.

Police said Giri was crossing the road near Paradise Cinema when the speeding two-wheeler hit him. The rider also sustained injuries in the crash. “Both of them were injured in the accident and rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra in a police van,” said a police officer.

The rider was identified as Roshan Rajesh Joshi, 22, a college student and resident of Geeta Nagar in Colaba. According to the police, Joshi was travelling to meet a friend in Bandra when the accident occurred.

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{{^usCountry}} After the accident, a team from Mahim police took Joshi to the police station and registered a case against him under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the accident, a team from Mahim police took Joshi to the police station and registered a case against him under sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, along with relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Joshi was served a notice under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and was subsequently allowed to leave. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. Giri’s brother, Dhoop Giri, who works in a factory in Raigad, is the complainant in the case.