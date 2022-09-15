5 arrested in Dombivli for using fake Aadhaar cards to cheat e-commerce websites

The Manpada police in Dombivli arrested five persons including an engineer who cheated online e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon by submitting fake Aadhaar card details for purchasing high-end electronic products.

The accused, while returning the products, changed the actual product with fake ones. They have stolen 22 mobile phones from Amazon and Flipkart. They accused, identified as Robin Aruja (28, an engineer), Kiran Bansode (26), Rocky Karna (22, a call centre employee), Navinsingh Singh (22), Alok Yadav (20, SIM card seller), all are residents of Kalyan-Dombivli, well-educated but unemployed.

The accused had several Aadhaar card details of unknown persons downloaded and they used to change the photo of the person with their photos. They have taken such Aadhaar cards and different numbers of SIM cards from mobile SIM card sellers in the city. Then, they used these numbers to do online shopping from e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. The accused had ordered an iPhone, an iPad, and different electronic gadgets from different companies.

Senior police inspector of Manpada police station, Shekhar Bagade, said, “The accused used to buy expensive products with different addresses. They would give cash to the delivery boy and till the time the delivery boy is counting, one of the accused would cut the box efficiently, take out the gadgets and would replace the box with the gadget that had the same weight. They also used to give less cash to the delivery boy, who after counting the money, refuses to give the product due to an inappropriate amount for the product. The accused would then return the box with the packet having fake product or stone of the same weight.”

The accused then sold these gadgets in the market for a lesser price and used to splurge the money to have fun. The police team recovered several fake Aadhaar cards and other documents from the accused.

