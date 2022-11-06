5 children trek up Himalayan base camp to raise funds for cancer

Mumbai: A 11-year-old boy, Neev Shah, saw the struggle of a cancer patient’s family up and close when his maternal uncle succumbed to the disease four months back. When the mother of his friend Krisha Savla, 11, proposed trekking to Everest Base Camp (EBC) to raise awareness and funds for cancer patients, he agreed to be a part of the cause at once. Incidentally, Savla’s grandmother has been fighting ovarian cancer since 2020. Shah, who was close to his uncle, along with four friends trekked to the Himalayas and returned to Mumbai today.

“Krish’s mother organises outdoor activities like trekking, and nature walks. When she proposed a trek to EBC for raising funds for cancer patients, Neev instantly agreed and so did we. Last few months, our family struggled too and know what a cancer patient and the relatives go through,” said Namrata, Neev’s mother.

Though the EBC trek is a difficult one, the children – Ahan Goradia, 11, from Vile Parle, Neev from Sion, Jea Mehta, 11, from Sion, Savla from Vile Parle and Tia Vasa, 12, from Sion decided to give it a shot.

“They started trekking on October 26. They had a short time but each child was involved in some or the other physical activity like skating, gymnastics etc,” said Namrata.

She added that they largely used to climb staircases which helped access their strength, stamina and their breathing.

Each child was accompanied by a parent.

“The mental strength of the children was unbelievable. It helped them complete the trek against all odds,” said Jashvi, Krisha’s mother.

She said that they were so determined for the cause that they motivated two of the parents who suffered acute mountain sickness (AMS)-caused by reduced air pressure and lower oxygen levels at high altitudes- and ensured everyone completed the trek.

“There was an unbearable cold of -15 degrees, but the children did not suffer from AMS. Neev had a stomach bug for the first three days of the hike and was lagging the trek by a day but luckily the doctor gave him a fitness nod to continue the trek,” said Namrata.

The children, via a fundraising website, are targeting to collect ₹20 lakh which will be donated to a Mumbai-based Cancer NGO.

“We have shortlisted the NGO. It works for underprivileged cancer patients. We have so far managed to gather ₹2.40 lakh and in the coming day hope to collect more. It will help these cancer patients fund their treatment,” said Namrata.