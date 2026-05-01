...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

5% education quota for Muslims: Constitution does not permit reservation based only on religion: State tells HC

Maharashtra opposes a petition against scrapping 5% educational reservation for backward Muslims, stating it violates no legal rights. Court to consider on May 4.

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Karuna Nidhi
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The “Constitution does not envisage granting of reservation solely on the basis of religion”, the Maharashtra government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, opposing a petition that challenges scrapping of 5% reservation in education for around 50 backward Muslim communities classified under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) category.

5% education quota for Muslims: Constitution does not permit reservation based only on religion: State tells HC

The state government on Wednesday filed an affidavit opposing a petition, challenging the February 17, 2026 GR by which the 5% quota was scrapped, stating that the GR was issued because the July 2014 ordinance had lapsed on December 23, 2014, without it being replaced into a valid legislation and that the new GR does not invalidate any reservation for Muslims already recognised under the OBC category.

“Consequently, no enforceable right survives or can be claimed on the basis of the said ordinance. The petition raises no enforceable legal right and is based on generalised and political assertions, and therefore does not warrant interference”, the state said in an affidavit filed by Varsha Deshmukh, deputy secretary of the social justice and special assistance department.

While the Muslim quota did not extend to the entire community, it covered around 51 identified socially and educationally backward Muslim groups, largely comprising occupational and artisan classes. Beneficiaries were required to obtain caste and validity certificates, similar to other backward class categories.

The 2014 ordinance was challenged before the Bombay High Court and the court struck down the entire reservation for Maratha community as also reservation for Muslims in public employment but upheld the 5% reservation for Muslims in education. The February 17 GR scrapped the 5% education quota for the specified Muslim communities as well.

The petition added that the reservation must be grounded in proper demographic surveys to meet constitutional requirements. He argued that the Muslim community, in general, continues to lag behind national averages in education and employment.

The court has listed the matter for further consideration on May 4.

 
reservation
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / 5% education quota for Muslims: Constitution does not permit reservation based only on religion: State tells HC
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.