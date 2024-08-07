500 crore allocated for Siddhivinayak temple precinct upgrade

Hawkers outside the temple to be shifted; BMC chief shoots down proposal for separate parking space Siddhivinayak Temple

MUMBAI: The state government has planned to upgrade the precincts of Siddhivinayak temple during the upcoming Ganesh festival in September. On Tuesday, two design firms presented their plans to chief minister Eknath Shinde at the state guesthouse Sahyadri; and both have been asked to finetune their proposals.

The Siddhivinayak temple committee, which is headed by local MLA Sada Sarvankar of Shiv Sena, said ₹500 crore have been allocated for the improvements; and the CM will perform the ground breaking ceremony on the 10th day of the festival. Sources from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the temple’s interior will not be touched.

Sarvankar and municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani were also present in the meeting.

Metro 3 will connect the place of worship with the island city and western suburbs, and as the station – in the Nardulla Tank maidan – is on the opposite side, access from here to the temple will be designed. Alongside, roads leading to the temple will be widened and all unauthorised structures removed.

Hawkers selling garlands, camphor, fruits and sweets, known to crowd the entrance, are likely to be shifted to Kakasaheb Gadgil Road, around 100 meters from the temple. New shoe racks, water fountains and upgraded rest rooms will be set up nearby.

However, when Sarvankar on behalf of the Siddhivinayak temple trust, sought a separate parking space for devotees, Gagrani, pointed to the parking tower which is seven minutes away from the temple. Last week, chief of the trust also sought mini bus shuttle services to transport the devotees from the temple to Dadar station. However, some of the trustees belonging to Shiv Sena (UBT) underlined that the cost will not be borne by BEST, which is already facing financial struggles.

Some members had earlier suggested that the trust reclaim a building that exists on its land and build multi-layer waiting halls. The Siddhivinayak temple trust is controlled by state law and judiciary department; both departments had then supported the plan of demolishing the building and setting up waiting halls.

Other additions planned are: new signages, gates, footpath development, Wifi and CCTV network.

The two-century-old temple is known to attract devotees on Tuesdays, and Sankashti and Vinayaki Chaturthi days.