500 pax get Covid-19 vaccines everyday at Mumbai’s suburban railway stations

Published on Dec 30, 2021 09:23 PM IST
ByAroosa Ahmed

Mumbai: As Covid-19 cases rise drastically in the city and fear of its new variant- Omicron looms large- the Central and Western Railways are vaccinating more than 500 people everyday at the suburban railway stations in Mumbai, to curb the spread of the virus. Besides getting vaccines at some of the busiest railway stations including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Byculla, Parel, Kurla, Matunga, Thane, Kalyan, Lonavala and Igatpuri, passengers can get the doses at the newly set up vaccination help desks at Juinagar, Panvel, Dombivli, Vasai, Naigaon, Nala Sopara and Virar railway stations.

The Central and Western Railways along with municipal bodies had started rolling out Covid-19 vaccination at the suburban railway stations during the second wave in Mumbai. However, the vaccination drive is being sped up now to avoid a possibility of a third wave.

A senior railway official informed that the maximum number of people at the suburban railway stations are taking second doses.

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation(TMC), Kalyan- Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Vasai- Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) have been providing vaccine doses to both the zonal railways. According to railway officials, they have appointed staff on a contractual basis to carry out the vaccination task at the suburban railway stations.

