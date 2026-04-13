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502 structures to be razed along S V Road in Andheri for road-widening

BMC's road-widening project on S V Road aims to reduce traffic congestion in Mumbai's western suburbs by relocating 500 structures, improving commute times.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 07:08 am IST
By Linah Baliga
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MUMBAI: In a major push to ease congestion in Mumbai’s western suburbs, the BMC has embarked on an ambitious road-widening project along S V Road in Andheri West, targeting a nearly 3-kilometre stretch from J P Road to the Oshiwara river. The project, which involves the removal or relocation of around 500 structures, aims to eliminate one of the most persistent traffic bottlenecks in the area.

In a major push to ease congestion in Mumbai’s western suburbs, the BMC has embarked on an ambitious road-widening project along S V Road in Andheri West, targeting a nearly 3-kilometre stretch from J P Road to the Oshiwara river.

The work is being carried out in three phases under the bottleneck policy of the Development Control and Promotion Regulations [DCPR 33(12B)]. Of the total 502 affected structures, Phase 1 alone accounts for 196 structures between the J P Road junction and Ceasar Road junction. This phase has largely been completed, with only around 10 structures still remaining.

13 apr road widening

The second phase will cover 119 structures between Ceasar Road and Farukh High School near the Kevni Pada petrol pump, while the third phase will extend from Farukh High School to the Oshiwara river, involving 215 structures within the K West ward boundary.

S V Road, a crucial arterial route connecting Bandra to Dahisar, is lined with commercial establishments, many of which are permanent constructions or have unauthorised extensions. These encroachments have long contributed to severe traffic congestion, significantly increasing travel time for commuters.

Once completed, the BMC’s project is expected to dramatically improve traffic flow. Officials estimate that commute time along this stretch of S V Road will reduce from the current 35 minutes to just 15 minutes.

Calling it one of the BMC’s major infrastructure initiatives, K West ward assistant commissioner Chakrapani Alle said, “More than 500 structures are involved. But we have decided to finish all three phases of the road-widening by this December. Phase 1 saw no rehabilitation, as all the structures were unauthorised. Eligibility has not been finalised for Phase 2, but as per the bottleneck policy, the affected parties will be rehabilitated under the Kurar pattern or given alternate accommodation or monetary compensation.”

 
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