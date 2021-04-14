Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 5,056 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra's Thane
mumbai news

5,056 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Maharashtra's Thane

The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 12:25 PM IST
So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT file photo)

Thane has reported 5,056 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 3,90,124, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of 27 more people, pushing the death toll in Thane to 6,760, he said, adding that the Covid-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.73 per cent.

So far, 3,25,669 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 83.48 per cent.

There are 57,695 active Covid-19 cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the Covid-19 case count stood at 60,665 and the death toll at 1,269, another official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP