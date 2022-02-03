53 waterlogging spots to remain this monsoon in Mumbai

Mumbai: Despite efforts to mitigate the waterlogging problem in the city over the past 5-6 years, 57 such spots will remain in Mumbai this monsoon. While 14 such spots are located in public places, 43 are in private properties. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that the work on tackling 53 such spots in the city is ongoing at present and will be completed before this monsoon.

BMC said that it is working in coordination with respective property owners to tackle the issue of waterlogging in private areas. The civic body has so far addressed the flooding issue at 256 locations across the city.

The BMC budget 2022, presented by municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday, listed various measures to tackle waterlogging across the city. BMC plans to procure a Quick Response Vehicle equipped with dewatering pumps, jetting system, rodding system, CCTV camera, metal detector, concrete breaker, blower system.

The civic body also plans to purchase nine Compact Recycler Machines for cleaning manholes and stormwater drains in congested areas in the island city. One such vehicle will be allotted to each ward between A to G/North (Colaba/Nariman Point and Dadar/Mahim/Matunga).

Besides, work on Mogra and Mahul pumping stations will start soon and the tender process is ongoing. The BMC budget also listed plans to prevent waterlogging along the Eastern Express Highway. The body is setting up an 11,000 cu/mtr pump along and rising floodgates at Chunnabhatti, which will be commissioned before this monsoon.