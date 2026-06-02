MUMBAI: A 55-year-old grocery store worker was killed after an SUV crashed into his electric three-wheeler and three other vehicles in Kurla East on Saturday night. The driver initially shifted the injured man to a hospital but allegedly fled after admitting him there. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the absconding accused.

55-year-old store worker killed after SUV rams into him; driver absconds

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The deceased, identified as Kanhaiya Verma, worked at a grocery store in Nehru Nagar, Kurla East. A native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, Verma and his family had been associated with the store for nearly three decades.

According to police, the accident occurred around 10 pm near Ajitha Building in the Shiv Srushti Colony area of Nehru Nagar. Verma had gone to deliver groceries to the Chunabhatti area in the store’s electric three-wheeler when a Maruti Suzuki Brezza allegedly rammed into the vehicle. The SUV also hit three other stationary cars parked in the area, causing damage to all four vehicles.

The victim’s son, Vishal Verma, 25, who also works at the store, learnt about the accident after receiving a phone call from a woman informing him that the store’s electric vehicle had met with a mishap. Realising that his father had been out on a delivery, Vishal rushed to the spot with a colleague, Deepak Thosar.

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{{^usCountry}} At the spot, they found the store’s damaged electric vehicle along with three other cars that had also been hit. Police said the Brezza had crashed into multiple vehicles before coming to a halt. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the spot, they found the store’s damaged electric vehicle along with three other cars that had also been hit. Police said the Brezza had crashed into multiple vehicles before coming to a halt. {{/usCountry}}

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By then, locals had informed Vishal that the SUV driver had taken his father to Rajawadi Hospital. However, when the family reached the hospital, doctors informed them that the victim was declared dead on arrival.

“The accused driver had fled after admitting the deceased,” said a police officer, adding that the accused has not been traced yet and efforts are underway to locate the driver.

“We have registered a case in the matter on Sunday under sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said the police officer.