Mumbai: A five-year fixed system for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) recruitment examinations and a single registration facility for candidates appearing for multiple government exams are among the proposals being considered by a committee reviewing the state’s recruitment process.

5-year fixed system for MPSC exams under consideration

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The committee is examining concerns over frequent changes in examination patterns, delays in results and appointments, question-paper quality, answer-sheet evaluation and the use of technology in recruitment.

V Radha, chairperson of the committee and additional chief secretary of the General Administration Department, said the panel had interacted with around 1,700 aspirants and received about 30,000 emails with suggestions. On Tuesday, it held a public hearing with around 200 aspirants from the Konkan division at the Mumbai Suburban District Collector’s Office.

“We have received more than 4,000 suggestions in our office from aspirants of the Konkan division and held individual meetings with more than 200 aspirants. Considering all these suggestions, we will come up with our recommendations,” Radha said.

One of the key demands from candidates is that the syllabus, examination pattern and question-paper format should not be changed frequently. The committee is considering introducing a standard operating procedure (SOP) and retaining the same examination system for five years.

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{{^usCountry}} The panel is also studying whether MPSC examinations should be objective or descriptive. Radha said candidates had expressed different views on the issue. In some consultations, around 70% supported descriptive examinations while 30% favoured continuing with the objective format. The committee will consider feedback from all divisions before making its recommendation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The panel is also studying whether MPSC examinations should be objective or descriptive. Radha said candidates had expressed different views on the issue. In some consultations, around 70% supported descriptive examinations while 30% favoured continuing with the objective format. The committee will consider feedback from all divisions before making its recommendation. {{/usCountry}}

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Candidates have also flagged errors in question papers and answer keys and sought greater transparency in answer-sheet evaluation. They have suggested scientific verification of questions and answers to minimise disputes over incorrect questions or changes in answer keys.

The committee is also looking at fixed timelines for examinations, results and appointments. Candidates have suggested that departments provide details of vacant posts to the MPSC on time, allowing it to prepare an examination calendar.

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A single registration system is another proposal under consideration. Candidates may be able to register once and use the same registration for different government examinations. The committee is also in talks with the Centre on whether the state registration system can be used for central government vacancies.

The panel will examine recruitment systems and examination patterns in other states, besides considering digital lockers, easier document verification and a separate grievance system. Candidates have suggested fixed timelines for resolving complaints at different stages of recruitment.

Examination centres, infrastructure, security, differences in difficulty levels between batches and normalisation of marks will also be reviewed.

“The committee plans to complete its study within three months and submit its recommendations to the government,” Radha said.