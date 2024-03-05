Navi Mumbai: The Koparkhairane police conducted an ‘all out’ operation late at night on Saturday, leading to the arrest of six persons accused in various crimes. Around 30 police officers and 200 police personnel participated in the operation wherein 27 summons and two bailable warrants were issued, while a senior police inspector suffered minor injuries due to a scuffle with a suspect who was arrested on Monday. 6 nabbed, 1 cop injured in ‘all out’ operation

The operation was conducted following directions from Navi Mumbai police commissioner Milind Bharambe, with the objective of nabbing various wanted accused, gangsters, history sheeters, illegal immigrants, drug peddlers and suspects on record within the limits of Koparkhairane police station. It comprised combing operations at multiple locations at the same time, said deputy commissioner of police (zone I) Pankaj Dahane.

Those arrested included Salim Imam Uddin Khan, 28, accused in 17 burglary cases; Rizwan Sadiq Qureshi, 32, charged for various offences; Sahil Rafiq Ansari, 22, accused in robbery cases in Ghansoli village; Ajju John Francis, 27, accused of murder; and Popi Imrul Mulla, 20, an illegal immigrant from Bangladesh. Francis claimed that he was out on bail, but could not produce any supporting documents, said police.

At around 11.30pm, while combing operations were underway, a police team noticed an unidentified sickle-wielding man on a motor bike outside Parsik Bank in sector 5. When senior inspector Audumber Patil proceeded towards the man to ascertain his identity, he assaulted the policeman before fleeing the spot on his bike. Patil received minor injuries and was taken to hospital and given first aid.

On Monday, the police team traced the biker and arrested him. He was identified as Nitin Sampat Kharat, 24. The police are investigating why he was loitering in sector 5 with a weapon late at night.