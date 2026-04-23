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60 credit society accounts controlled by Ashok Kharat under ED lens

The agency is examining all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, linked to the 60 accounts at the co-operative society, Samatha Nagri Sahakari Pathsanstha

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:50 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s money-laundering investigation against arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat has revealed that a substantial amount of cash was allegedly deposited in 60 accounts controlled by him at a Nashik-based co-operative credit society, according to officials aware of the developments.

60 credit society accounts controlled by Ashok Kharat under ED lens

The agency is examining all transactions, including deposits and withdrawals, linked to the 60 accounts at the co-operative society, Samatha Nagri Sahakari Pathsanstha, to determine whether they are linked to proceeds of crime in the money laundering case it has registered, officials said.

Kharat was arrested in Nashik last month on charges including rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money laundering. The ED launched a money-laundering probe on April 6 and has since conducted searches at several locations linked to Kharat across Maharashtra.

The focus of the ED’s money-trail probe, which is at a preliminary stage, is on another arrested accused, AP Bawke, a suspected Kharat aide who allegedly accompanied the account holders when cash was deposited in the credit society accounts, officials said.

The predicate First Information Report registered by the Nashik police, based on which the ED registered its money-laundering case on April 6, covered offences related to alleged religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assaults on innocent victims and sophisticated extortion.

The Nashik police’s case pertained to allegations of Kharat extorting a businessman on multiple pretexts in 2018-19. The businessman, who works in the real estate and construction sector, alleged that the self-styled godman had also coerced him to transfer the ownership of his luxury car worth 90 lakh to him in 2018.

 
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