63-year-old shopkeeper held for molesting 13-year-old girl in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai

A 63-year-old man has been arrested for molesting a 13-year-old school going girl at his shop in Turbhe.

The incident happened on the afternoon of September 21 following which the child spoke about the incident to her mother. The next day, the mother approached APMC police and registered a complaint against the man, leading to his arrest. The accused who runs a stationary shop at Turbhe has been identified as Ramesh Gala, a resident of Turbhe village.

On September 21, the victim had visited the shop to buy some school supplies. During the afternoon hours, there was no one in the shop except for the shopkeeper and the girl, and he took advantage of the situation and touched her inappropriately. The distraught girl left the shop and hurried back home.

When she reached back home in a distraught state of mind with no school supplies, the mother asked the child what was wrong following which she narrated the abuse. The mother discussed the matter with her family and close circle of friends and learnt that he had done similar things with another minor girl as well in April which went unreported.

“There are no previous complaints against the accused registered with us, but we believe that he might have committed similar crime with more girls as well and we are investigating the same,” senior police inspector Tanvir Shaikh from APMC police station said.

The accused has been arrested under section of sexual abuse of the IPC and relevant sections under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). The accused is currently under magisterial custody. “It is important that every victim steps ahead and reports the matter to us so that we can take timely action. If any previous victims had reported the matter to the police, he would have not had the chance to further molest any other girl,” the officer added.

