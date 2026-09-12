67-year-old Surat bizman alleges 2.28 crore cash, 1,28,000 UAE dirhams and 1.5kg gold stolen during Dubai-Mumbai flight

MUMBAI: A 67-year-old garment businessman from Surat has alleged that two men gained his trust and stole 1.5 kg of gold, ₹1.95 crore in cash and 1,28,000 UAE dirhams, worth approximately ₹33.35 lakh, after allegedly walking away with his bag at Mumbai airport following a Dubai-Mumbai flight. The Sahar police have booked the two men.

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According to the FIR, the complainant, Abdul Rajjak Umarbhai Sodagar, a Surat resident, had been operating a garment business in the city. However, the business had remained shut for the past four months, prompting him to look for a new business opportunity.

Sodagar told the police that around two years ago, during his frequent visits to Dubai for his garment business, he came into contact with Mohammad Asif, a Kerala resident. Asif allegedly told him that he was involved in the purchase and sale of gold and other businesses and had contacts across several business sectors.

When Sodagar enquired about business opportunities, Asif allegedly proposed a partnership. He suggested that they purchase gold in Dubai, bring it to India after paying the applicable customs duty and sell it here, with the profits to be shared equally.

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{{^usCountry}} As Sodagar did not have sufficient funds to invest, he approached a gold businessman in Gujarat. The businessman agreed to provide him credit to purchase gold in Dubai, on the condition that Sodagar would sell the gold only to him. On August 12, Sodagar travelled to Dubai and purchased 1.5 kg of gold comprising two gold bars. He told the police that the purchase was legal and that he possessed the relevant documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As Sodagar did not have sufficient funds to invest, he approached a gold businessman in Gujarat. The businessman agreed to provide him credit to purchase gold in Dubai, on the condition that Sodagar would sell the gold only to him. On August 12, Sodagar travelled to Dubai and purchased 1.5 kg of gold comprising two gold bars. He told the police that the purchase was legal and that he possessed the relevant documents. {{/usCountry}}

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On August 15, while returning to India on Emirates flight EK508, Sodagar received a call from Asif at Dubai airport. Asif informed him that his acquaintance, Niyas Mohammad Katumadthil, was travelling on the same flight and would assist him. Asif subsequently introduced Niyas to Sodagar over the phone, following which Sodagar said he trusted him.

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During the journey, Sodagar kept his black-coloured bag containing the valuables in the overhead luggage compartment. After the flight landed at Mumbai airport, Niyas allegedly offered to help him carry the bag.

However, after completing immigration, when Sodagar proceeded to declare the gold, Niyas allegedly walked away from the declaration area with the bag. Owing to his age and health condition, Sodagar said he could not follow him quickly. He later learnt that Niyas had allegedly shown a Bengaluru flight ticket and entered the departure area.

Further inquiry allegedly revealed that Niyas’s friend, Mohammad Harris Thambuthodi, was also travelling on the same flight. Sodagar alleged that the two men had conspired to cheat him and steal the gold, cash and UAE currency.

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After his health deteriorated, Sodagar approached the police a few days later. The Sahar police registered an FIR against Niyas and Harris on Thursday under Section 316(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, pertaining to criminal breach of trust, and other relevant provisions.