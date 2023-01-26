74 Maharashtra police personnel to be awarded police medals

Mumbai: On the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, 74 police personnel from Maharashtra will be awarded police medals from the Ministry of Home Affairs for their services to the country.

Out of the 74, 31 will receive the Police Medals for Gallantry, four will receive the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 39 personnel will receive Police Medals for Meritorious Service.

Deven Tripurari Bharti, the special commissioner of Mumbai police, is amongst the four officers who would be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for outstanding service in the police force.

Bharti (54), a 1994 batch of the Indian Police Service, hails from Darbhanga and did his matriculation in Jharkhand and graduated from the Delhi School of Economics. He has earlier worked in Mumbai as the deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Zone-7 and also as the DCP in the Crime Branch.

The special CP has also worked as an additional commissioner of the Mumbai police crime branch and was the joint commissioner of police (law and order) when the BJP ruled the state. He was also the inspector general of police (law and order) in the state and also headed the ATS. After the MVA government came into power, he was transferred to the state security corporation as additional director general.

Besides Bharti the other three include Anup Kumar Singh, a 1994 batch IPS officer who is presently posted as additional director general (Administration) of the Maharashtra police, Sambhaji Narayan Deshmukh, senior intelligence officer and Deepak Dhanaji Jadhav, police sub-inspector from Thane.

The Police Medal for Gallantry is awarded for conspicuous acts of bravery in saving lives, and property, preventing crime or arresting criminals. and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for notable service marked by resourcefulness and dedication to duty.