MUMBAI: More than three-fourths of medical and dental degree seats available under Maharashtra’s state quota have been filled in the first round of admissions for 2026-27, but the figures reveal a sharp difference in demand between the two courses. While Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats have seen a strong rush, more than half of the Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seats are still vacant.

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According to data released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell on Sunday, 8,001 of the 10,646 MBBS and BDS seats available in the first round have been taken. This puts the overall occupancy at 75.15%, leaving 2,645 seats open for the second round of counselling.

The demand was particularly strong for MBBS, with 6,876 of 8,129 seats filled in the first round. At 84.58%, the MBBS occupancy rate was nearly twice that of BDS. Only 1,253 MBBS seats remain vacant.

Government medical colleges were the most sought-after. They filled 4,665 of their 4,980 MBBS seats, recording an occupancy rate of 93.67%. Just 415 government MBBS seats are now available for the next round.

Of the students who secured MBBS seats in government colleges, 888 have frozen their allotment. This means they have accepted the college and seat allotted to them and will not participate in further rounds for a change. The remaining 3,677 students have opted for betterment, allowing them to compete in the next round for a seat or college higher on their preference list.

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{{^usCountry}} Private medical colleges saw comparatively lower demand. They filled 2,311 of 3,149 MBBS seats, taking their occupancy to 73.38%, with 838 seats still vacant. Among those admitted to private medical colleges, 249 students froze their seats, while 2,062 opted for betterment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Private medical colleges saw comparatively lower demand. They filled 2,311 of 3,149 MBBS seats, taking their occupancy to 73.38%, with 838 seats still vacant. Among those admitted to private medical colleges, 249 students froze their seats, while 2,062 opted for betterment. {{/usCountry}}

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The picture was markedly different for BDS. Of the 2,517 dental seats available across the state, only 1,125 were filled, resulting in an occupancy rate of 44.69%. As many as 1,392 BDS seats — more than half of the total — remain vacant for the second round.

Government dental colleges performed better than their private counterparts. They filled 196 of 317 BDS seats, recording a 61.82% occupancy rate and leaving 121 seats vacant. Of the students admitted, 19 froze their seats, while 177 opted for betterment.

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Private dental colleges, however, continued to have a large number of vacancies. They filled just 929 of 2,200 seats, an occupancy rate of 42.22%, leaving 1,271 seats open. Of the students admitted, 161 froze their seats, while 768 opted for betterment.

What happens in round two

The CET Cell will publish the seats available for the second round on September 7. Students will then be able to submit or revise their college and course preferences from September 8 to 10. The second-round seat allotment result will be announced on September 12.