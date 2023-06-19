Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 777 kg of drugs worth 25-cr seized this year, 97 arrested

777 kg of drugs worth 25-cr seized this year, 97 arrested

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2023 12:37 AM IST

Mumbai police's Anti-Narcotics Cell seized narcotics worth more than ?25 crore and arrested 97 persons in the last six months, including eight African nationals. The seized drugs included mephedrone, syrup bottles, LSD, hydroponic weed, charas, and heroin, and were seized from various parts of the city. The investigation revealed links to drug-supplying cartels from Gujarat, Bihar, Hyderabad, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Mumbai: In the last six months, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police have seized narcotics worth 777 kilograms, worth more than 25 crore and arrested 97 persons for possession of contraband, officials confirmed on Sunday.

HT Image

The seizure of mephedrone alone was worth 15.93 crore, while the rest of the substances included syrup bottles, LSD, hydroponic weed, charas and heroin, an official said.

Of the arrested accused, 38 were allegedly “prime offenders” from whom drugs worth 19.11 crore were seized and 17 cases were registered against them, a police official said.

An official said the investigation into these cases revealed that the accused allegedly had links to drug-supplying cartels from Gujarat, Bihar, Hyderabad, Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. The arrested accused included eight African nationals, he added.

In several cases, provisions of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act were applied.

The banned substances were seized from different parts of the city, including Bandra, Mahim, Bandra-Kurla Complex and Byculla, the official said. “As many as 97 people were arrested by the agency in 56 cases, and 777 kg of drugs worth 25.40 crore were seized from them so far this year,” he added.

The ANC cracked down upon major drug-trafficking gangs in Mumbai in the last six months, seizing drugs worth more than 19 crore from them and arresting 38.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai police
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP