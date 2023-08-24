City reports first case of Zika virus

Mumbai: A 79-year-old man from Chembur tested positive for Zika virus infection, confirmed by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). According to a BMC health official, the patient had a fever, cough and stuffy nose and took symptomatic treatment from a private practitioner at the end of July.

“He went to the doctor on July 19. Out of suspicion, the doctor had sent his blood samples to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, which confirmed Zika virus infection. We were informed by NIV later,” said Dr Daksha Shah, executive health officer, BMC. The patient was discharged on August 2.

Zika virus transmits through aedes aegypti mosquitoes which also spreads dengue and chikungunya. The symptoms include fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache.

A seven-year-old female student of a government ashramshala (residential school) in Zai, Talasari tested positive for Zika virus in July last year.

“Zika virus disease is a self-limiting infection. Around 80% of patients infected with Zika virus are asymptomatic. We have a testing facility available at KEM hospital,” said Dr Shah, who added the corporation has already carried out vector control and fever surveys in the area where the patient belonged. “We had sent some samples to KEM hospital for testing but didn’t find any more Zika virus infection cases. Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding was found in the parking space of buildings and vector control measures were undertaken,” she said.

This month, in Mumbai, the corporation has found 15,231 Aedes aegypti mosquito breeding spots. Mumbai has reported 1,533 dengue cases since June this year out of which 495 cases were registered till date in August till date. In the last three months, the city reported 49 chikungunya cases.

BMC said Mumbai does not need to panic with Zika infection. “To prevent mosquito breeding, cover all water tanks and containers with a tight lid. Dispose of and destroy all unused containers, junk materials, tyres, coconut shells, etc. Empty, scrub and dry coolers every week before refilling. Use larvivorous fish in ornamental tanks at houses and hotels. Observe weekly dry days- empty and scrub all containers holding water for a week like bird baths, flower vases, ant-trappers etc. Use bed nets at home, wear full-sleeved clothes and apply mosquito repellents to prevent mosquito bites,” advised Dr Shah.

What is Zika Virus?

Zika virus disease is caused by a virus transmitted primarily by Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. The Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are also known carriers of viruses causing dengue and chikungunya. The mosquito bites during the day.

What are the symptoms of Zika Virus?

Symptoms of Zika virus include fever, rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise or headache. It lasts typically for 2–7 days.

Zika virus infection during pregnancy can cause infants to be born with microcephaly (a birth defect where a baby’s head is smaller than expected when compared to babies of the same sex and age) and other congenital malformations, known as congenital Zika syndrome.

Infection with Zika virus is also associated with other complications of pregnancy including preterm birth and miscarriage.

An increased risk of neurologic complications is associated with Zika virus infection in adults and children, including Guillain-Barré syndrome, neuropathy and myelitis.

Origin of Zika Virus

Zika was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in monkeys. It was later identified in humans in 1952 in Uganda and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Zika in India

On 8 July 2021, a Zika virus infection was laboratory-confirmed in a 24-year-old pregnant woman, resident of Kerala.

On 31 July 2021, a 50-year-old woman from Maharashtra’s Belsar, a village of 3,500 inhabitants located in Purandar Taluka administrative unit, Pune district tested positive for Zika Virus.

On July, 2022, a 7-year-old female student of a government ashramshala (residential school) in Zai, Talasari was tested positive for Zika virus.

