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79-yr-old killed, 5 family members injured in highway crash in Raigad

The accident took place around 5.45pm near Chandve Toll Naka on the Goa-Mumbai lane, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashok Mahadev Raut, a retired resident of Dahisar

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:22 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A 79-year-old Dahisar resident died and five of his family members were injured after their car crashed into a stationary container truck allegedly parked negligently on the Mumbai-Goa Highway near Mahad in Raigad district on Tuesday evening.

79-yr-old killed, 5 family members injured in highway crash in Raigad

The accident took place around 5.45pm near Chandve Toll Naka on the Goa-Mumbai lane, police said. The deceased was identified as Ashok Mahadev Raut, a retired resident of Dahisar.

Five injured family members, including a seven-year-old child, were identified as Seema Ashok Raut, 76, Amit Ashok Raut, 49, Sumit Ashok Raut,41, Geetanjali Sumit Raut, 36, and Angad Sumit Raut, 7. All are residents of Kanjarpada in Dahisar West.

According to Mahad MIDC police, the family was travelling towards Mumbai in a Swift Dzire when the car rammed into the rear of a container truck parked on the highway.

Police alleged that the container driver, identified as Muvin Isub, 33, from Haryana’s Nuh district, had parked the vehicle in a manner that endangered motorists and obstructed traffic movement on the highway.

 
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