7-year-old boy saves drowning man, alerts police

THANE: The alertness of a seven-year-old boy helped save a 30-year-old man from drowning in a creek in Thane on Tuesday morning after he spotted the man drowning in the creek and rushed to inform nearby traffic police personnel.

Thane, India - June -16, 2026: A young man's life was saved thanks to the alertness and presence of mind shown by seven-year-old boy Varun Lilake. While playing near the Kalwa creek, Varun Lilake (age 7 yr old boy ) noticed a man struggling and drowning in the water. Without wasting any time, he rushed to inform the police personnel stationed at a nearby traffic outpost. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, the police immediately reached the spot and found that a young man was indeed drowning. Fortunately, a passing fire brigade vehicle was stopped, and the firefighters were requested to assist in the rescue operation. The fire brigade personnel responded swiftly, rushed to the scene, and jumped into the creek, successfully rescuing the drowning youth and saving his life. The incident has drawn widespread appreciation for seven-year-old Varun's prompt action and presence of mind. Varun is the son of a daily-wage labourer couple ,in Thane ,in Mumbai, India, on, Tuesday, June -16, 2026. ( photo by Praful Gangurde / Hindustan Times )

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The boy, Varun Lilake, was playing near the creek in the Saket area of Thane West when he noticed a man’s head bobbing in the water. Sensing that something was wrong, he ran to a traffic police chowki nearby and alerted the officers on duty.

Traffic police personnel Sangram Sonawane and Kailash Palve of the traffic division were conducting a special drive when the boy approached them. Spotting a fire brigade vehicle passing by, the officers immediately stopped it and informed the firefighters about the situation.

With the creek swollen due to high tide, firefighters Sandeep Kadam and Ganesh Gawari jumped into the water and, with assistance from the disaster management team, rescued the man after a 15-minute operation.

Officials said the rescued man, a local resident, appeared to be mentally unstable. His family has been informed.

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{{^usCountry}} “My son often plays near the creek. He saw the man in the water and informed the police,” said Varun’s mother, Aarti Lilake. “I am happy that his presence of mind helped save a life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My son often plays near the creek. He saw the man in the water and informed the police,” said Varun’s mother, Aarti Lilake. “I am happy that his presence of mind helped save a life.” {{/usCountry}}