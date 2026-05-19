...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

7-year-old drowns in Virar resort wave pool amid holiday rush

A 7-year-old boy drowned in a crowded wave pool at a Virar resort, raising safety concerns as police investigate lifeguard supervision lapses.

Published on: May 19, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Megha Sood
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A seven-year-old boy drowned in a wave pool at a crowded resort in Virar on Sunday afternoon, raising fresh concerns over safety standards at water parks and resorts in the Vasai-Virar region during the peak summer holiday season.

7-year-old drowns in Virar resort wave pool amid holiday rush

The deceased, identified as Lavit Ramjit Yadav, had visited the Manthan Waterpark and Beach Resort in Navapur, Virar West, with his family when the accident occurred around 3:30PM.

According to the police, the resort was packed with visitors due to the ongoing summer vacations, with hundreds of families thronging the popular destination known for its swimming pools, rain dance attractions and wave pools. Despite the heavy crowd and the presence of lifeguards, the child drowned in the wave pool while playing with other children.

Police said Lavit had arrived at the resort with his grandfather, Ramlal Jaykaran Yadav, a resident of Custom Colony in Bhandup West, Mumbai, along with four grandchildren. Around 3pm, the children entered the resort’s wave pool.

The latest accident comes barely two months after another fatal incident at a resort in the region. On March 20 this year, 15-year-old Aryan Kanokia sustained injuries while playing at a resort and later died during treatment.

 
virar summer vacation
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / 7-year-old drowns in Virar resort wave pool amid holiday rush
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.