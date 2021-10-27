Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mumbai News
mumbai news

1,026 college students get vaccination in Kalyan, Dombivli in 2 days

In two days, Kalyan Dombivli civic body has managed to vaccinate 1,026 students who went to the college; response for the vaccination drive in colleges is less as many students are not present, says an official
Staff at Mohinder Singh Kabul Singh College wait for students to arrive for vaccination in Kalyan (W) on Wednesday. (RISHIKESH CHOUDHARY/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 27, 2021 08:53 PM IST
By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan

In two days since the vaccination for college students started, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has managed to vaccinate 1,026 of them. The special vaccination drive for students in KDMC started on October 25 after the state government announced a week-long vaccination drive for the students across Maharashtra state.

“In two days, we have managed to vaccinate 1,026 students who came to the college. The response is less as many students are not present,” said an officer of the health department of KDMC.

On Wednesday, the staff deployed for vaccination at Mohinder Singh Kabul Singh College in Kalyan (W) were sitting idle as no students turned up for vaccination.

“As of now, there is no list of students that we are targeting to vaccinate till November 2. However, we are trying to reach out to as many colleges as possible in the coming days,” added the officer.

KDMC has managed to start vaccination at eight out of the 30 colleges in the city. As of now, out of the 1,026 students who took their doses, 516 took the first dose and 510 took the second.

RELATED STORIES

Vinod Narayane, Thane district coordinator, said, “The response across the district is good, so far. Students are coming for their doses. There is no major crowd at colleges. However, students are arriving continuously.”

