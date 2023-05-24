Hit-and-run: 80-year-old killed in Bhandup; biker held

Mumbai: An 80-year-old man died in a hit-and-run accident after a biker hit him from behind in Bhandup and fled the spot. A 24-year-old man, identified as Sahil Bagre, was arrested in the matter on Tuesday.

The victim – Shrniwas Gangadhar Menhdale, a retired sales tax officer and a resident of Datar colony, Bhandup (East) – lived with his wife and daughter and on Sunday at 6:30pm went to buy vegetables near Nutan Nagar area. A police officer from Kanjurmarg Police Station said, “When he was on the road which connects to the DAV college, a biker came at high speed and hit him from behind and fled from the spot. Menhdale fell and sustained severe injuries on his head. The locals rushed him to Ambedkar Hospital in Vikhroli.” (HT PHOTO)

“However, looking at his serious condition he was shifted to Godrej Hospital for treatment. The locals informed Menhdale’s daughter, Varsha More, who arrived at the hospital with her husband, Sachin More. During treatment, Menhdale succumbed to his injuries,” added the police officer.

A police team later visited the spot and after inquiring and checking CCTV footage nabbed Bagre, said a police officer. A case was registered against him for causing death due to rash and negligence and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor vehicle act.

