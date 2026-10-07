MUMBAI: An 84-year-old man allegedly took his own life after years of harassment by his son, according to a complaint filed by his daughter, prompting the Bhayander Government Railway Police (GRP) to book the son and his friend for alleged abetment to suicide.

84-yr-old dies by suicide after yrs of harassment; son booked for abetment

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The elderly man died on Monday after jumping in front of a train at Naigaon. Before leaving, he reportedly went to his daughter’s school and handed her a bag containing important documents. A suicide note found inside the bag later detailed the alleged harassment.

The daughter, a teacher, told the police that her brother had allegedly been torturing their father for the past 12 to 13 years. She alleged that he was angry with their father over the distribution of the family’s house and other properties, which had been given to his daughter instead of him.

She also alleged that on September 26, her brother and his friend were at the family home when they abused and assaulted the deceased after seeing eggshells on the dining table. Following which, the accused allegedly kicked the elderly man out of the house.

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{{^usCountry}} On Monday, the father reached his daughter’s school and handed her the bag before leaving. When she later opened it, she found the suicide note and learnt about the alleged torture. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Monday, the father reached his daughter’s school and handed her the bag before leaving. When she later opened it, she found the suicide note and learnt about the alleged torture. {{/usCountry}}

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The family began searching for him, but soon learnt that he had died after jumping in front of a moving train at Naigaon.

Based on the daughter’s complaint, the Bhayander GRP registered a case of abetment to suicide against her brother and his friend. Police are investigating the allegations.