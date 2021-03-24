Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 86 Mumbai cops transferred, 65 of them from crime branch
86 Mumbai cops transferred, 65 of them from crime branch

Two of the crime branch officers who have been transferred, assistant police inspectors Riyazuddin Qazi and Prakash Howal, of crime intelligence unit, were recently questioned by the NIA for their alleged association with suspended officer Sachin Vaze
PUBLISHED ON MAR 24, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Mumbai commissioner of police Hemant Nagrale. (HT file)

As many as 86 Mumbai Police personnel, including 65 from the crime branch, were transferred on Tuesday. This comes days after Hemant Nagrale took charge as Mumbai police commissioner. The development also comes amid the Opposition cornering the government by citing a 2020 report by then commissioner of state intelligence, Rashmi Shukla, on a “money for transfer” scam in the state police department.

The report allegedly named senior politicians, middlemen and police officers, who sought transfers and postings of their liking. While the state government has refused to comment on the report, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has approached the Centre, seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

Meanwhile, two of the crime branch officers who have been transferred, assistant police inspectors Riyazuddin Qazi and Prakash Howal, of crime intelligence unit, were recently questioned by the National Investigation Agency for their alleged association with suspended officer Sachin Vaze. Vaze is currently in the agency’s custody for allegedly planting an explosive-laden vehicle near billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence. Qazi has been transferred to the local arms unit while Howal has been shifted to Malabar Hill police station.

Of the 65 transferred crime branch personnel, 28 are police inspectors, 17 assistant police inspectors and 20 police sub-inspectors.

