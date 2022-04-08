Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 860 e - complaints received by Navi Mumbai police commissionerate in 2021
mumbai news

860 e - complaints received by Navi Mumbai police commissionerate in 2021

Navi Mumbai police commissionerate received 860 e - complaints in 2021, the most in the last three years. Most of these e-complaints were cyber frauds; the corresponding figures in 2019 and 2020 were 467 amd 657, respectively
The Navi Mumbai police commissionerate received 860 e - complaints in 2021, the most in the last three years. A majority of the e-complaints were cyber frauds. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 06:23 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai police commissionerate received 860 e-complaints in 2021, the most in the last three years. A majority of these e-complaints were cyber frauds.

According to police, once an e-complaint is received, it is directed to the relevant police station and cyber cell in case of cybercrime, and further process of either registering FIR or NC depending on the case, is done.

“We are constantly spreading awareness among people to take advantage of this facility. During the awareness lectures at schools and colleges, we tell them that these days, people can share their complaints via e-complaints on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems website and don’t have to go to the police station for that. Once it is decided that a FIR or NC needs to be filed, only then the person needs to visit the police station,” deputy commissioner of police (crime), Suresh Mengade, said.

In 2019, 467 e-complaints were received and inquiry in none of them is pending. In 2020, 657 e-complaints were received, of which inquiry in 648 were finished and nine are pending. In 2021, of the 860 e-complaints received, inquiries in 111 are still pending as 749 are completed.

RELATED STORIES

“The attempts are always to finish the inquiry as soon as possible but sometimes, due to unavailability of the complainant, it gets delayed. We are trying our best to clear the pending inquiries,” an officer from Navi Mumbai police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP