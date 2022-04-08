860 e - complaints received by Navi Mumbai police commissionerate in 2021

Navi Mumbai police commissionerate received 860 e-complaints in 2021, the most in the last three years. A majority of these e-complaints were cyber frauds.

According to police, once an e-complaint is received, it is directed to the relevant police station and cyber cell in case of cybercrime, and further process of either registering FIR or NC depending on the case, is done.

“We are constantly spreading awareness among people to take advantage of this facility. During the awareness lectures at schools and colleges, we tell them that these days, people can share their complaints via e-complaints on the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems website and don’t have to go to the police station for that. Once it is decided that a FIR or NC needs to be filed, only then the person needs to visit the police station,” deputy commissioner of police (crime), Suresh Mengade, said.

In 2019, 467 e-complaints were received and inquiry in none of them is pending. In 2020, 657 e-complaints were received, of which inquiry in 648 were finished and nine are pending. In 2021, of the 860 e-complaints received, inquiries in 111 are still pending as 749 are completed.

“The attempts are always to finish the inquiry as soon as possible but sometimes, due to unavailability of the complainant, it gets delayed. We are trying our best to clear the pending inquiries,” an officer from Navi Mumbai police said.