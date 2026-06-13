A year on, former Air India crew members remember colleagues lost in AI 171 crash

Mumbai: A year after 12 Air India crew members were among the 260 people killed in the Ahmedabad plane crash, their families, friends and around 100 former colleagues gathered at the Pioneer Hall in Bandra on Friday to remember those they had loved and flown alongside.

Amol Mahadik (left), the widower of deceased senior crew member Aparna Mahadik, consoles the mother of deceased cabin supervisor Shraddha Dhavan during a memorial service for the 12 crew members who died in the Air India crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

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Along with prayers, the memorial service was marked by several stories celebrating the lives and careers of the crew members who perished on June 12, 2025, when an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed moments after taking off from Ahmedabad, en route to London Gatwick.

“Sometimes, it feels she will return one day and surprise us, saying she was never on that flight. But I know that will never happen,” said Kanchan, a friend of deceased cabin supervisor Shraddha Dhavan, fighting back tears as she addressed the gathering.

Introduced as “One Year in Darkness” by organiser and MC Neil Pais, the memorial service opened with hymns by the Air India Thanksgiving Choir, a 25-year-old collective of former crew members. What followed was an interfaith service, with prayers offered across Hindu, Muslim, Christian and Zoroastrian traditions, before a collective prayer brought the gathering together.

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{{^usCountry}} “We honour them and their service. It could very well have been any one of us,” said Pais, capturing a sentiment that echoed across the hall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We honour them and their service. It could very well have been any one of us,” said Pais, capturing a sentiment that echoed across the hall. {{/usCountry}}

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The memorial unfolded against the backdrop of unanswered questions surrounding the crash. Investigators are expected to issue an interim report in the coming days, having missed the one-year deadline to explain why the plane crashed. While early reports fuelled speculation about pilot error, authorities have maintained that no definitive conclusions can be drawn until the investigation is complete.

Speaking about his batchmate Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, who perished in the crash, Captain Rajneesh Sharma said the former’s 91-year-old father continues to seek justice and clear his son’s name. “This is a time when difficult questions are being asked, and people are waiting for answers,” Sharma said.

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Captain Cyrus Edekar said members of the aviation community struggled with how public conversations unfolded after the crash. “The crew, especially the captain, came under blame even before facts emerged. Knowing him, many of us find it difficult to believe there would have been shortcomings on his part. The probe is nearing its end, and people hope there will be clarity,” he said.

Poonam Bangera, a close friend of Dhavan, said the loss had initially left her numb. “It is hard to believe this happened,” she told HT. “Now, we have channelised that love into responsibility, making sure her 15-year-old daughter does not feel her absence. We have also taken up the responsibility of supporting her elderly parents in the absence of her elder brother, who lives in the US.”

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Dhavan’s father, Madhav, said seeing so many former colleagues present offered comfort. “It is encouraging to see so many of her colleagues have come today. It makes us feel we are not alone,” he said.

Amol Mahadik, the widower of senior cabin crew member Aparna Mahadik, said he has devoted his time and energy over the past year to challenging what he described as a smear campaign that followed the tragedy.

As the service drew to a close, the hall observed a minute’s silence, bringing together colleagues, friends and families united by loss.